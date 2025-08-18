NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 52,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,001,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 117,087 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,899,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $59.89.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several analysts recently commented on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $57.50) on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

