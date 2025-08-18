NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Holdings Increased by Chancellor Financial Group WB LP

Chancellor Financial Group WB LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.9% of Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

