Optimist Retirement Group LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.4% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 31,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 522,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,670,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,643,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,861,000 after buying an additional 57,047 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 72.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 780,172 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,555,000 after buying an additional 328,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.45 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

