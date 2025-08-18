OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of OSI Systems worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,618,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 334,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,974,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Meyer/ Luskin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.15, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,400.10. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.88, for a total transaction of $171,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,505,708.40. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS stock opened at $234.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $241.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.93.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.