Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Trading 12.5% Higher – Here’s Why

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 497.08 ($6.74) and last traded at GBX 494.50 ($6.71). 566,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 225,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439.50 ($5.96).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica from GBX 490 ($6.64) to GBX 400 ($5.42) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.12) price target on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Friday, August 1st.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Up 12.5%

Insider Transactions at Oxford Biomedica

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 372.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 336.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Oxford Biomedica news, insider Heather Preston bought 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £36,900.36 ($50,041.17). Insiders own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

See Also

