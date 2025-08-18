PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,380 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG $CRSP

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,165,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,336 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,238 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,308,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 464,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,211,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 129,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 306,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CRSP opened at $59.73 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $71.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,229.43% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, insider Naimish Patel sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $141,316.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,083.92. This trade represents a 39.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simeon George purchased 989,812 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,499,918.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,730,179 shares in the company, valued at $90,021,213.37. This represents a 133.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

