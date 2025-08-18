PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parks & Resorts Inc. $PRKS

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 94.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 21,195 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 690.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.91.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PRKS opened at $51.81 on Monday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.47.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.31). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 12.39% and a negative return on equity of 47.59%. The firm had revenue of $490.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.