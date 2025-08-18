PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,564 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. $DNB

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,103,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,476 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $17,018,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,263 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth $14,740,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE DNB opened at $9.10 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.