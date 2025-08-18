PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,628 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 892.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Life Time Group by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Life Time Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

LTH stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.73. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 84,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $2,359,272.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 249,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,946,803.84. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 11,655,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock worth $691,624,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

