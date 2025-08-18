PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,859 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. $USPH

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 571,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,725,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after buying an additional 28,203 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after buying an additional 32,024 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $85.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200-day moving average of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $101.19.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $197.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.24 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nancy Ham sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $31,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $202,357.94. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $155,133.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,836.22. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

