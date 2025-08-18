Preferred Bank $PFBC Stock Position Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $39,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,487,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2,337.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.
Preferred Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $71.90 and a 52-week high of $99.78.
Preferred Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Preferred Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFBC
Preferred Bank Profile
Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Preferred Bank
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Silver Prices Up, But Endeavour’s Profit Still Elusive
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Cocoa Futures Send Hershey Stock Lower, Dip Opportunity?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Smart Money Piles Into GRID ETF on Trillion-Dollar Power Upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.