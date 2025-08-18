PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $40,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 70,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 282,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 281,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PriceSmart by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 231,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 201,841 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 782,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 160,656 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 522.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,935,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

In related news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $108.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $113.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

