RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Shares Up 47.1% – Here’s Why

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) traded up 47.1% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,787,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 685% from the average session volume of 227,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$32.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.57.
About RecycLiCo Battery Materials
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.
