Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Shares of RNST opened at $37.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. Renasant has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Renasant by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,215,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,789,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Renasant by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,590,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,203,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,169,000 after purchasing an additional 714,972 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,812,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,920,000 after acquiring an additional 595,609 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

