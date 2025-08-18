Reviewing TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TXNM Energy and Snow Lake Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 4 4 0 2.50 Snow Lake Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $54.8571, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than Snow Lake Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 8.75% 7.34% 1.77% Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares TXNM Energy and Snow Lake Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snow Lake Resources has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Snow Lake Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TXNM Energy and Snow Lake Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 3.04 $242.68 million $1.94 29.29 Snow Lake Resources N/A N/A -$5.06 million N/A N/A

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Snow Lake Resources.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Snow Lake Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About Snow Lake Resources

(Get Free Report)

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its flagship property is the Thomson Brothers and Grass River lithium projects located to Crowduck Bay Fault region. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

