Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 600,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252,487 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RITM shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE RITM opened at $12.29 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

