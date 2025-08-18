Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT) Short Interest Up 101.1% in July

Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 73,000 shares, agrowthof101.1% from the July 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Senstar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SNT stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Senstar Technologies has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $5.04.
Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Senstar Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.
About Senstar Technologies
Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.
