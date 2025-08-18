Short Interest in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Drops By 51.8%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 54,600 shares, adeclineof51.8% from the July 15th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently,3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently,3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Exicure Stock Performance
Shares of Exicure stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. Exicure has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $36.00.
Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.
