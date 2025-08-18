Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Declines By 55.6%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adecreaseof55.6% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Clear Street LLC grew its position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 7,870.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 35,181 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 204,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII opened at $12.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

