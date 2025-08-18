Short Interest in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Declines By 50.0%

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,900 shares, adeclineof50.0% from the July 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity at Tharimmune

In other news, Chairman Gravitas Capital Lp acquired 337,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 732,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,987.52. This trade represents a 85.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sireesh Appajosyula acquired 61,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $91,014.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,004.64. This represents a 1,823.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 400,334 shares of company stock valued at $592,464. Company insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tharimmune

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tharimmune stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.31% of Tharimmune as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Tharimmune Price Performance

Shares of THAR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.17. Tharimmune has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.39.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06).

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

