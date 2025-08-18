Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Decreases By 50.5%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 37,300 shares, adeclineof50.5% from the July 15th total of 75,400 shares. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently,1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTime

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.67% of UTime at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTime Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:WTO opened at $1.03 on Monday. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $622.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

