Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Increases By 128.8%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,070,000 shares, anincreaseof128.8% from the July 15th total of 467,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently,0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently,0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 888,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of VYMI opened at $84.25 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 478,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,368,000 after acquiring an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 420,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

