Short Interest in Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Grows By 130.0%

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, agrowthof130.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Where Food Comes From alerts:

Where Food Comes From Stock Performance

Shares of WFCF opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.63. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

About Where Food Comes From

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Where Food Comes From stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. ( NASDAQ:WFCF Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Where Food Comes From as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Where Food Comes From Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Where Food Comes From and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.