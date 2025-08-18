Short Interest in Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF) Grows By 130.0%

Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,600 shares, agrowthof130.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Where Food Comes From Stock Performance
Shares of WFCF opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.63. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.22%.
About Where Food Comes From
Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.
