Simmons First National Corporation $SFNC Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $38,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 691,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,047.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 49,601 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95. Simmons First National Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.21 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.23%. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 28,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $519,387.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,675. This trade represents a 1,903.39% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Daniel Hobbs bought 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,940.50. This represents a 112.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 100,755 shares of company stock worth $1,865,332 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

