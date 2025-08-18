Skechers U.S.A., Inc. $SKX Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 183.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $63.00 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

