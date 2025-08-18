Snap Inc. $SNAP Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Snap were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 53,215,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,078,747.20. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajit Mohan sold 28,201 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $265,089.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,676,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,357,154.20. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,202,570 shares of company stock worth $9,525,096 over the last quarter.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

SNAP opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 0.62. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.06 and a 52 week high of $13.28.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

