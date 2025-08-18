SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,200 shares, adropof63.2% from the July 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SOBR opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.43.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 2,624.92% and a negative return on equity of 100.53%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SOBR Safe stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SOBR Safe, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOBR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 7.72% of SOBR Safe at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.

