SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 46,200 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the July 15th total of 125,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SOBR Safe Stock Down 0.9%
NASDAQ SOBR opened at $3.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.80. SOBR Safe has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.43.
SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 2,624.92% and a negative return on equity of 100.53%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded SOBR Safe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.
About SOBR Safe
SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company provides SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; and SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band.
