Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 139,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 281,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 16.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million, a P/E ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.76.

About Sokoman Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.