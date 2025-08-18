SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 13686228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.67.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 17.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $289.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.03 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 728,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 462,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 67,296 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 68,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.