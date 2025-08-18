Souders Financial Advisors Buys 4,884 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $180.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

