Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 83,100 shares, agrowthof96.5% from the July 15th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 442,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Get Spruce Biosciences alerts:

Spruce Biosciences Stock Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $9.01 on Monday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spruce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.