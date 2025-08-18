SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Position Reduced by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 131,442 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 861.7% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 95,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 85,427 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after buying an additional 75,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 403.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 60,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

SSNC stock opened at $86.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $89.73. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

