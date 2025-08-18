Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Head to Head Review

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) and Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Boston Omaha”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise Realty Trust $10.63 million 13.34 $6.87 million $1.04 10.16 Boston Omaha $108.28 million 3.65 -$1.29 million $0.03 418.33

Analyst Ratings

Sunrise Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boston Omaha. Sunrise Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Omaha, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunrise Realty Trust and Boston Omaha, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise Realty Trust 0 0 3 1 3.25 Boston Omaha 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sunrise Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.1875, indicating a potential upside of 24.76%. Boston Omaha has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.36%. Given Boston Omaha’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Sunrise Realty Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.4% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise Realty Trust and Boston Omaha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise Realty Trust 59.41% 7.28% 4.44% Boston Omaha 0.68% 0.14% 0.11%

Summary

Sunrise Realty Trust beats Boston Omaha on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

