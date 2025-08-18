Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,222 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.12% of Millicom International Cellular at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 36.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 58,569 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth about $6,923,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,125,000.

TIGO opened at $44.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Millicom International Cellular SA has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio is 52.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $31.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

