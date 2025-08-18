Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 270,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $6,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 8,125.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in EchoStar by 44.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $27.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. EchoStar Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.94.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.06. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

