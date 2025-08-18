Swiss National Bank Buys Shares of 603,202 Flagstar Financial, Inc. $FLG

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 603,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $378,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $43,009,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,669,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $11,449,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,334,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

FLG stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Flagstar Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial ( NYSE:FLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Financial, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flagstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

