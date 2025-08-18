Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 574,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 252,934 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 532,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after buying an additional 32,255 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after acquiring an additional 136,777 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. This trade represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $275.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.34 and a 12 month high of $321.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $265.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

