Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 938,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,958,000 after buying an additional 327,980 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,167,000 after buying an additional 349,024 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $73,576,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,479,000 after buying an additional 80,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $116.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $172.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $165,512.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 117,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,474,483.32. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $174,886.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,095,088.06. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,589 shares of company stock valued at $14,547,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.81.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

