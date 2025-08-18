Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Avista worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avista by 19.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,042,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,360,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,782,000 after buying an additional 99,365 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista by 8.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,382,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after buying an additional 103,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,497.30. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.29%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

