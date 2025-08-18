Swiss National Bank Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Insperity worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Insperity alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $3,276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insperity by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 78,888 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insperity by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Insperity by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 131,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.14 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 226.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NSP

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other Insperity news, Director Carol R. Kaufman acquired 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.24 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 47,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,311.08. This trade represents a 11.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall Mehl acquired 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $90,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,950.35. This trade represents a 9.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.