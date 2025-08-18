Swiss National Bank Has $7.07 Million Position in Enersys $ENS

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enersys were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Enersys by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Enersys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in shares of Enersys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enersys Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Enersys stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. Enersys has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38.

Enersys Increases Dividend

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Enersys’s payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enersys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of Enersys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

