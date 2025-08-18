Swiss National Bank Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Silicon Laboratories worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $14,252,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLAB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $130.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.57 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.