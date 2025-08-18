Swiss National Bank Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 22.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,579.30. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $289.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 117.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

