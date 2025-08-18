Swiss National Bank Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $7,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 38.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $541,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

ASB stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $28.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $366.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.78 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

