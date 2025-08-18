Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of CBIZ worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,859,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 309,785 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,383,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,543,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 631,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 237,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $90.13.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney A. Young purchased 2,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,860.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,310 shares in the company, valued at $518,793.30. The trade was a 31.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

