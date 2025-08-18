Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 38.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research upgraded M/I Homes to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on M/I Homes from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Stock Down 0.2%

MHO stock opened at $142.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

