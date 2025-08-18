Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Dorman Products worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 4.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,033.54. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $152.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.06 and a fifty-two week high of $157.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.78.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $540.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

