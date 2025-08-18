Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 75,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.67 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.06%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

