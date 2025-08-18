Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Millrose Properties, Inc. $MRP

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 227,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of Millrose Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Millrose Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Millrose Properties during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millrose Properties in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millrose Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Millrose Properties from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Adil Pasha acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Millrose Properties stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. Millrose Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62.

Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter.

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%.

Millrose Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.