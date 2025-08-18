Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $255,241.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 316,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $53.71 on Monday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

